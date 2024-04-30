Trump Says He Had A 'Bad Experience' With Netanyahu During The Qassem Soleimani Incident: 'He Dropped Out'

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Prime Minister of Israel.

What Happened: Trump revealed his dissatisfaction with Netanyahu in an interview with Time over an incident involving Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. “I had a bad experience with Bibi. And it had to do with Soleimani, because as you probably know by now, he dropped out just before the attack,” Trump stated.

Trump further expressed his disappointment over the incident that took place on October 7, which he believes should not have happened under Netanyahu’s watch. “No, it happened on his watch. And I think it’s had a profound impact on him, despite everything,” he said.

Trump also responded positively to the possibility of working with former deputy prime minister Benny Gantz, but did not give a definitive answer. “I think Benny Gantz is good, but I’m not prepared to say that,” he said. This comes at a time when Netanyahu’s approval ratings in Israel are reportedly low, according to Trump.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Trump has criticized Netanyahu. In October 2023, Trump accused Israel of an alleged intelligence failure during the killing of Soleimani amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Furthermore, Trump has voiced concerns over Israel’s dwindling international backing due to its continued offensive in Gaza. In an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, he urged Israel to “finish up your war. You have to finish it up. You’ve got to get it done.”

Photo via Shutterstock

