Trump Slams Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Ongoing War With Hamas: 'I'll Never Forget Bibi Let Us Down'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Israel for its alleged intelligence failure during the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

What Happened: Trump, during a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, accused Israel of not being prepared for a potential confrontation with Iran, while recalling the 2020 assassination of Soleimani.

“You talk about the intelligence or you talk about some of the things that went wrong over the last week, they've got to straighten it out because they're fighting potentially a very big force. They're fighting potentially, Iran,” said Trump.

Trump also claimed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to provide assistance to the U.S. during the operation, stating, “I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing. We were very disappointed, but we did the job ourselves, and it was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job.”

Trump urged Israel to strengthen its position, “They cannot play games. They've got to strengthen themselves up.”

Why It Matters: Hamas, in control of Gaza for over 15 years, initiated its attack on Israel last week — on the day following the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War’s commencement. The group’s actions included rocket launches into Israel, invasions of towns, civilian deaths, and kidnappings.

Considered a terrorist organization by multiple nations, including the U.S. and the European Union, Hamas faced retaliation from Israel, which retook the invaded area and launched strikes into Gaza. This has led to hundreds of casualties on both sides.

The United States is significantly increasing its support to Israel, which includes enhancing air defense capabilities and supplying munitions. "The brutality of Hamas' bloodthirstiness brings to mind the worst rampages of ISIS," President Joe Biden said in his address.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

