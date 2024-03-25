Trump Calls For End To Israel's Gaza Offensive Amidst Falling Global Support: 'Finish Up Your War'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has called on Israel to wrap up its ongoing offensive in Gaza, citing the country’s dwindling international backing.

What Happened: Trump, in an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, voiced his concerns over Israel’s fading global support due to its continued offensive in Gaza. The interview was reported by the Chicago Tribune on Friday.

The former president, who is also the presumptive Republican Party nominee, urged Israel to “finish up your war. You have to finish it up. You've got to get it done.” He cautioned Israel about the potential loss of global support, stating, “You are losing a lot of the world. You are losing a lot of support.”

Trump criticized Israel’s decision to release images and videos of its Gaza offensive, calling it a “very big mistake” that has led to the country’s public image being “in ruin.”

Trump also repeated his earlier criticism of President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict and suggested that American Jews were mistaken in their support for Democrats.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments come in the wake of his recent controversial remarks about Jewish Democrats. In a conversation with conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka, Trump claimed that Jewish individuals voting for Democrats “hate their religion.”

Furthermore, Netanyahu, in a virtual meeting with Republican senators, had reaffirmed Israel's commitment to defeating Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This meeting took place just days after Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized Netanyahu's leadership, branding him an obstacle to peace.

