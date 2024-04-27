Elon Musk's Prediction For Domestic Robots, Mark Zuckerberg's Massive $1B Bet On Nvidia GPUs And More: This Week In AI

Loading... Loading...

The week was abuzz with tech titans making headlines. From Elon Musk‘s humorous response to a photo comment to Mark Zuckerberg‘s subtle dig at Apple’s Vision Pro, the tech world was far from quiet. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that unfolded over the weekend.

Elon Musk’s Laughter Over a Photo Comment

When Greg Brockman, president of ChatGPT's parent company, shared a photo with Sam Altman and Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang, a user humorously asked if former OpenAI chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, was in the box. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla TSLA and SpaceX, responded with a face with tears of joy emoji. Read the full article here.

Mark Zuckerberg Shades Apple Vision Pro

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, expressed skepticism about the mainstream success of augmented reality (AR) glasses, particularly those without "full holographic displays,” in a subtle jab at Apple Inc.'s AAPL Vision Pro during Meta's first-quarter earnings call. Read the full article here.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Morgan Freeman Is ‘Awesome’ After American Actor Says He’s A Huge Fan Of Tesla CEO: ‘What

Meta’s Massive $1B Bet On Nvidia H100 GPU Cluster

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms has set a goal of buying 350,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs by 2024 to power its AI ambitions. However, Zuckerberg revealed that the massive $1 billion bet was originally intended for a different product, not AI. Read the full article here.

AI’s Growing Influence on Social Media Content

During Meta's first-quarter financial results announcement, Zuckerberg revealed that over 50% of the content on Instagram and 30% of posts on Facebook are now recommended by artificial intelligence. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk’s Prediction for Domestic Robots

Elon Musk agreed with a bold prediction that every middle-class American household will have a domestic robot within seven years. The prediction was made on the All-In Podcast, featuring Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Elon Musk Agrees Every American Household Will Have A $1,000-Per-Month Home Robot In 7 Years’ Time

Photo by Andrea De Santis on Unsplash

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.