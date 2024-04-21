Elon Musk Agrees Every American Household Will Have A $1,000-Per-Month Home Robot In 7 Years' Time

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has concurred with a bold prediction that every middle-class American household will have a domestic robot within seven years.

What Happened: The prediction was made on the All-In Podcast, featuring Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg.

The hosts discussed the future of domestic robots, with Calacanis predicting that every middle-class household in America would have a $1000 per month robot within seven years. Friedberg, on the other hand, suggested that there is more money to be made in industrial applications than in consumer applications today.

The prediction was met with approval from Musk, who simply commented “True” on an X, formerly Twitter, post.

Why It Matters: The idea of domestic robots becoming a common feature in American households is not far-fetched. Tech giants like Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN have been making significant strides in the home robotics sector.

Apple, for instance, has shifted its focus to home robotics after discontinuing its electric vehicle project. The company is reportedly working on a mobile robot that follows users around their homes and a tabletop device with a robotic arm to reposition a display.

Amazon, on the other hand, has reportedly been developing an upgraded version of its home robot “Astro” with ChatGPT-like features. Last year, it was reported that the new robot, powered by an AI project named “Burnham,” could remember and understand what it sees and interacts with, using large language model-based technology such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It can also engage in a Q&A dialogue to take appropriate actions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.