Mark Zuckerberg Shades Apple Vision Pro Once Again, Calls It 'Fashionable AI Glasses Without A Display'

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, has seemingly taken a dig at Apple Inc.’s AAPL Vision Pro.

What Happened: Zuckerberg expressed his skepticism about the mainstream success of augmented reality (AR) glasses, particularly those without “full holographic displays," in a subtle jab at Apple Vision Pro during Meta’s first-quarter earnings call.

“Now, it seems pretty clear that there’s also a meaningful market for fashionable AI glasses without a display."

Meta’s latest version of Ray-Ban smart glass, launched in September, starts at $299 and comes with Meta AI, a camera, call-making capabilities, and built-in speakers.

Zuckerberg also emphasized the potential of these glasses as a “pretty meaningful and growing platform sooner than then I would have expected so.”

Despite Meta’s Quest virtual reality headset competing with Apple’s Vision Pro, Zuckerberg has previously stated that he does not envision a future where people walk around with virtual reality headsets.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Zuckerberg has taken a swipe at the Apple Vision Pro. In February, he posted a video reviewing Apple’s competing device, stating that the Quest not only had better value but was also “the better product period.”

This was echoed by Meta’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, who highlighted several issues with the Vision Pro, dismissing reports about its technological superiority.

In March, Zuckerberg also refuted the notion that the Vision Pro was comparable to Meta’s Quest lineup.

Meanwhile, Apple’s Vision Pro has been facing challenges, with reports of a significant drop in demand leading to a cut in shipment forecasts by up to 50%.

Price Action: Meta stock closed 0.52% lower at $493.50 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

