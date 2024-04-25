Elon Musk Laughs As X User Quip On Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Picture With Sam Altman And Greg Brockman: 'Is Ilya In The Box?'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk reacted to a user’s jest about the whereabouts of a former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, after Greg Brockman shared a photo with Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Brockman, the president of ChatGPT’s parent company, took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the photo saying, “First NVIDIA DGX H200 in the world, hand-delivered to OpenAI and dedicated by Jensen ‘to advance AI, computing, and humanity.'”

Following this, an X user, humorously commented, “Tell the truth. Is Ilya in the box?,” to which Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded with a face with tears of joy emoji.

The DGX H2000 is being hailed as the most potent GPU globally. The H200 GPU succeeds the highly acclaimed H100 GPU, boasting 1.8 times the memory capacity and 1.4 times the bandwidth of its predecessor.

Why It Matters: The mention of Sutskever, OpenAI’s chief scientist, in the user’s comment has sparked renewed interest in Sutskever’s mysterious absence. Sutskever has been missing from the public eye since his controversial “palace coup” in November.

His absence has been a subject of speculation, with even Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, addressing the issue in a podcast. “I love Ilya. I have tremendous respect for Ilya. I really hope we work together for certainly the rest of my career,” the OpenAI CEO said in a conversation with Lex Fridman.

Last year, following OpenAI employees’ open rebellion against the sudden firing of Altman and Brockman, Sutskever said that he would try to reunite the company. “I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI,” he said at the time.

Helen Toner, another board member who was part of Sutskever’s bid to remove Altman left ChatGPT-parent but Sutskever is still a part of it.

