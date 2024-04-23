Meta Takes A Leaf Out Of Google's Playbook, Aims To Make Quest OS The Android Of Mixed Reality

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META has opened up the Quest operating system that powers its mixed reality devices to third-party hardware manufacturers, taking a leaf out of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google playbook.

What Happened: Meta will collaborate with other hardware manufacturers to help them power their mixed reality headsets with its Quest operating system. This move is the result of Meta's investments in mixed reality, starting with Oculus in 2014 for $2 billion.

The company is collaborating with leading global technology firms to create a new ecosystem of mixed-reality devices. This will provide developers with a broader range of hardware to run their apps, similar to the PC and smartphone markets.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

The new hardware ecosystem will be powered by Meta Horizon OS, the mixed-reality operating system that drives the Meta Quest headsets. This OS combines core technologies that power today’s mixed reality experiences with features that prioritize social presence.

See Also: Meta’s AI Assistant Now Integrates Real-Time Google Search, Bing Results: Expert Calls It ‘The Smart Route'

Meta will also leverage its partnership with Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, to help manufacturers hop onto the Quest platform.

Meta is also making it easier for developers to reach their audiences by removing barriers between the Meta Horizon Store and App Lab, a platform that allows any developer who meets basic technical and content requirements to release software.

Why It Matters: Meta's decision to open up the Quest operating system adopts the strategy that Google used with Android. Smartphone makers like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others use Android, while Google does most of its core development.

Earlier, Meta also open-sourced its latest AI model, Llama 3, while CEO Mark Zuckerberg underscored the company's philosophy on open-sourcing technology.

Broadly, it follows the same path as Google took with Android – it standardizes the ecosystem, and several players, including Google itself, benefit from the economies of scale it results in.

Meta also recently collaborated with Microsoft to produce a limited edition Meta Quest VR headset inspired by Xbox. It also permanently slashed the price of its Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset to $199.

Loading... Loading...

Price Action: Meta's stock closed 0.14% up at $481.73 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To Tucker Carlson Saying There’s ‘Ton Of Evidence’ That Aliens Live Among Us

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Meta Platforms