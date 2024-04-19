Meta's AI Assistant Now Integrates Real-Time Google Search, Bing Results: Expert Calls It 'The Smart Route'

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META has announced that its AI assistant, powered by the newly launched Llama 3 model, will now incorporate real-time search results from Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google and Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Bing.

What Happened: Meta’s AI assistant, which is now powered by the Llama 3 model, will integrate real-time search results from Google and Bing.

This is a break from the usual approach that these tech giants have adopted when it comes to their products and services, according to Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management.

"The open source nature of this is very different from the walled gardens that so many of these large tech giants have historically built,” Brown said in an interview with CNBC.

Users can access Meta AI within Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the newly launched Meta.ai desktop experience. The AI assistant will now display results from either Google or Bing, depending on the query, providing users with a more comprehensive range of information.

This could have As AI chatbots become increasingly popular for information retrieval, visibility in the integrated search results will become more valuable for publishers.

Brown thinks these companies are currently in the user acquisition stage.

"I think it's the smart route. I think you just want mass adoption at this stage and then you want to take all that user ship and analyze what are people really doing with these products."

This would allow companies to then tailor their products and services according to user demands and build upon that.

"We're in this stage where no one wants to own it."

Why It Matters: Meta recently upgraded its AI chatbot with the Llama 3 model and began running it in the search bar of its major apps across multiple countries.

Additionally, Meta launched a new meta.ai site for users to access the chatbot.

Meta also says its new Llama 3 model outperforms several other AI models in benchmark tests, including Google Gemini, Anthropic's Claude 3, and Mistral AI.

Meta’s move to integrate search results from Google and Bing into its AI assistant highlights the evolving nature of the search industry.

Price Action: Meta's stock closed 1.54% up at $501.80 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

