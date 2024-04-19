Meta Quest 2 Price Permanently Cut In Half, Concerns Linger About Long-Term Support

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc META has made a significant announcement regarding the price of the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, reducing it to $199 permanently, half of its original price in 2020.

This price cut also applies to accessories like the Elite Strap with Battery, The Verge reported.

Despite the release of the Quest 3, priced at $500, the Quest 2 remains an attractive entry point into VR, compatible with all Quest games except for exclusives for the Quest 3.

While lacking certain features like color passthrough vision and optimal mixed reality gaming, it still offers value, especially for its capability to stream games from a PC or the Xbox cloud.

However, concerns linger about Meta’s long-term support for the Quest 2, given the company’s history of discontinuing support for previous models.

Despite assurances from Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth that support for first-party games would remain for “quite a while,” uncertainty remains regarding potential retroactive shutdowns of games on the Quest 2.

Nevertheless, there are compelling reasons to consider Quest 2. It stands out as Meta’s best-selling headset to date, constituting the majority of the 20 million headsets sold by Meta as of February 2023.

Such was its demand during the pandemic that Meta even raised the price of this two-year-old device in 2022.

