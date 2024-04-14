Michael Cohen Suggests Public Will Be Surprised By Bombshell Evidence In Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: 'Headlines Do Not Necessarily Tell The Story'

Loading... Loading...

As the hush money trial against former President Donald Trump approaches, all eyes turn to Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and the prosecution's star witness.

Cohen's testimony could play a pivotal role in the outcome of the case, which accuses Trump of falsifying records related to payments made to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair.

This case in New York is notably moving forward, contrasting with Trump's other criminal cases, which appear to be at a standstill, reported Politico.

On the eve of this landmark trial, Cohen shared insights in an interview with the outlet, reflecting on his transformation from Trump's trusted confidant to a key witness against him.

When asked whether Trump's first criminal trial is "a stronger case when it comes to corroboration than people understand on the outside," Cohen said, "If it wasn't, Alvin Bragg and his team of prosecutors would never have brought this case."

Despite Trump's defense discrediting Cohen's reliability due to his history of lying to Congress — a move Cohen asserts was to protect Trump — Cohen has remained steadfast, emphasizing the strength of the case and the alleged efforts to conceal illegal activities.

When questioned if he thought the public would be surprised by some of the corroborating evidence, Cohen said, "I do."

"In fact, most people don't really know anything. They only know what the headlines have been. And as you know very, very well, headlines do not necessarily tell the story," Cohen added.

