Tale Of Two Witnesses: Donald Trump's Treatment Of Michael Cohen, Allen Weisselberg Reveals His Approach To Those Around Him

Loading... Loading...

In April 2018, federal agents raided the home of Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's attorney, igniting a series of events that would lead to the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.

Initially, Trump defended Cohen but quickly distanced himself, signaling a pattern of behavior towards those close to him under legal scrutiny.

Contrastingly, when attention turned to Allen Weisselberg, Trump's financial gatekeeper, the Trump Organization covered his legal fees. It provided a $2 million severance under the condition of non-cooperation with law enforcement.

This strategy, however, did not prevent Weisselberg from facing his own legal troubles, including a guilty plea to perjury, reported the New York Times.

The treatment of Cohen and Weisselberg underscore Trump's approach to managing crises: reward loyalty, punish dissent and control the narrative.

Cohen, once a loyal fixer, turned into a central witness against Trump after feeling abandoned. Weisselberg, despite being in legal jeopardy, remained loyal but still found himself behind bars.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Has Proof That Votes For Donald Trump In 2020 Were 'Lost In The Mail': 'I Think He'll Be Vindicated Easily'

While Trump's company commended Weisselberg as a "fine and honorable man," Cohen faced the brunt of the former president's attacks. Trump sued him, labeled him a "rat" and even referred to him as "death."

The former president's public statements have oscillated between praise and abuse, often targeting those he perceives as threats. This tactic led to a gag order in the Manhattan criminal case, restricting Trump from attacking potential witnesses.

The upcoming trial in Manhattan, alongside other legal challenges in Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C., will test the efficacy of Trump's strategies.

With Cohen set to testify about the hush-money deal with Stormy Daniels and other former aides potentially taking the stand, the trials could reveal the extent of Trump's influence and its impact on his legal battles.

Loading... Loading...

The outcomes of these cases may ultimately hinge on whether Trump's approach to managing those around him has safeguarded his interests or compounded his legal risks.

Now Read: Amid Donald Trump's Attacks On Judges And Prosecutors, Michael Cohen Says Ex-President Is Trying To 'Fuel Up His Supporters ... To Act No Differently And As Stupidly As They Did On January 6th'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock