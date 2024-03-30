Amid Donald Trump's Attacks On Judges And Prosecutors, Michael Cohen Says Ex-President Is Trying To 'Fuel Up His Supporters ... To Act No Differently And As Stupidly As They Did On January 6th'

Loading... Loading...

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's ex-legal advisor, accused Trump of trying to make his supporters harass and intimidate legal figures involved in his trials by publicly criticizing them.

Cohen said that Trump's public criticisms of legal figures involved in his trials are attempts to incite his supporters to harass and intimidate them.

During an interview on MSNBC's The ReidOut, which is hosted by Joy Reid, this week, Cohen was asked about Trump's intentions behind these attacks.

Cohen responded, "His goal is to fuel up his supporters, to fuel up his supporters for the sole purpose of getting them to act no differently and as stupidly as they did on January 6th."

He further elaborated that Trump aims to intimidate and harass his critics through social media, phone calls and in-person confrontations.

"His goal is to get them to attack these individuals, these critics of him as often and as frequently as they possibly can, whether it’s going to be on social media, whether it’ll be through phone calls, whether it will be in person. I mean, that’s his goal. Intimidation and witness– it’s witness intimidation, and it’s harassment," he added.

Also Read: Donald Trump Outmaneuvered Manhattan DA By Gaining Access To Michael Cohen's Emails. Here's What Will Happen Next.

This accusation comes as Trump faces criminal indictments in four jurisdictions and appeals a $454 million civil fraud judgment and an $83.3 million defamation judgment.

Cohen's allegations add another layer of controversy to Trump's ongoing legal battles.

Trump's latest disparagements were directed at Judge Juan Merchan, who will preside over Trump's upcoming criminal trial in Manhattan, and District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who charged Trump with falsifying business records related to hush money payments.

"Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised, and should be removed from this TRUMP Non-Case immediately. His Daughter, Loren, is a Rabid Trump Hater, who has admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me," the former president posted on his platform, Truth Social, on Thursday. "She works for Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Leftists who Campaign on “Getting Trump,” and fundraise off the “Biden Indictments” – including this Witch Hunt, which her father “presides” over, a TOTAL Conflict – and attacking Biden’s Political Opponent through the Courts. Former D.A. Cy Vance refused to bring this case, as did all Federal Agencies, including 'Elections.' "

Loading... Loading...

Cohen's statements' implications raise concerns about the potential for further unrest and the impact of Trump's rhetoric on the legal process and those involved in it.

Now Read: Millions Of Americans Are Considering A Mass Exodus If Donald Trump Wins Again, Says Report

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock