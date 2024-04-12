Why NextPlat Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of NextPlat Corp NXPL rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported consolidated 2023 revenues of $37.8 million, up 222% year over year

NextPlat shares surged 29.8% to $1.96 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR shares rose 100.8% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Thursday. Allarity Therapeutics filed prospectus supplement to increase offering price of common stock that may be offered from $1.4 million to $2.4 million.

shares rose 100.8% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Thursday. Allarity Therapeutics filed prospectus supplement to increase offering price of common stock that may be offered from $1.4 million to $2.4 million. PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD gained 77.2% to $0.7353 in pre-market trading after the company announced the completed execution of its three pivotal registration/validation batches of PAX-101.

gained 77.2% to $0.7353 in pre-market trading after the company announced the completed execution of its three pivotal registration/validation batches of PAX-101. OncoCyte Corporation OCX shares gained 42.3% to $4.27 in pre-market trading. Oncocyte priced its $15.8 million private placement of securities priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

shares gained 42.3% to $4.27 in pre-market trading. Oncocyte priced its $15.8 million private placement of securities priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. ZPTA climbed 31.2% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.

climbed 31.2% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares gained 26.5% to $4.01 in pre-market trading.

shares gained 26.5% to $4.01 in pre-market trading. Beneficient BENF rose 24.3% to $0.0859 in pre-market trading after dipping around 10% on Thursday.

rose 24.3% to $0.0859 in pre-market trading after dipping around 10% on Thursday. Draganfly Inc. DPRO gained 17.3% to $0.2898 in pre-market trading. Draganfly will showcase cutting-edge drone technologies at XPONENTIAL 2024 in San Diego.

gained 17.3% to $0.2898 in pre-market trading. Draganfly will showcase cutting-edge drone technologies at XPONENTIAL 2024 in San Diego. Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares rose 14.1% to $0.7879 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Thursday.

shares rose 14.1% to $0.7879 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Thursday. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC shares gained 11.6% to $4.73 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Thursday.



Losers

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS fell 24.3% to $0.3199 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it does not believe that it will be able to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq and that it does not intend to appeal the staff's determination. The company said it is exploring a range of strategic and financing alternatives.

fell 24.3% to $0.3199 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it does not believe that it will be able to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq and that it does not intend to appeal the staff's determination. The company said it is exploring a range of strategic and financing alternatives. Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT fell 17.4% to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Rent the Runway shares jumped 162% on Thursday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

fell 17.4% to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Rent the Runway shares jumped 162% on Thursday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA shares fell 16.2% to $0.3018 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Thursday.

shares fell 16.2% to $0.3018 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Thursday. Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. MGRM shares declined 15.2% to $3.45 in pre-market trading. Monogram shares jumped 79% on Thursday after the company announced it joined the NVIDIA Inception program.

shares declined 15.2% to $3.45 in pre-market trading. Monogram shares jumped 79% on Thursday after the company announced it joined the NVIDIA Inception program. Marin Software Incorporated MRIN declined 11.4% to $0.5322 in pre-market trading. Marin Software shares fell around 8% on Thursday after the company announced upgrades to its integration with Microsoft Advertising..

declined 11.4% to $0.5322 in pre-market trading. Marin Software shares fell around 8% on Thursday after the company announced upgrades to its integration with Microsoft Advertising.. Rallybio Corporation RLYB fell 10.7% to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Rallybio shares jumped around 83% on Thursday after the company announced a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to advance therapeutics for pregnant individuals at risk of FNAIT..

fell 10.7% to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Rallybio shares jumped around 83% on Thursday after the company announced a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to advance therapeutics for pregnant individuals at risk of FNAIT.. Applied Digital Corporation APLD fell 9.1% to $2.79 pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

fell 9.1% to $2.79 pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL shares fell 9.3% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 106% on Wednesday after the company announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article highlighting the clinical results, strong safety profile, and high compliance among patients administered AD04.

shares fell 9.3% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 106% on Wednesday after the company announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article highlighting the clinical results, strong safety profile, and high compliance among patients administered AD04. MOGU Inc. MOGU fell 10.3% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Thursday.

fell 10.3% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX fell 6.3% to $16.12 pre-market trading after the company priced its upsized $175m public offering of 10,166,667 common shares at $15 per share.

