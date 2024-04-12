Citigroup, JPMorgan And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. C to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $20.39 billion before the opening bell. The bank reported earnings of $2.19 per share on revenue of $19.99 billion in the year-ago period. Citigroup shares rose 0.1% to $60.76 in after-hours trading.

Argan, Inc. AGX reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Argan shares surged 7.4% to $53.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Argan shares surged 7.4% to $53.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to post quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $41.84 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares rose 0.7% to $196.75 in after-hours trading.

PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company announced the completed execution of its three pivotal registration/validation batches of PAX-101. PaxMedica shares jumped 116.1% to $0.8898 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company WFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $20.20 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares slipped 0.02% to $56.68 in after-hours trading.

