Citigroup, JPMorgan And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. C to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $20.39 billion before the opening bell. The bank reported earnings of $2.19 per share on revenue of $19.99 billion in the year-ago period. Citigroup shares rose 0.1% to $60.76 in after-hours trading.
- Argan, Inc. AGX reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Argan shares surged 7.4% to $53.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to post quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $41.84 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares rose 0.7% to $196.75 in after-hours trading.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company announced the completed execution of its three pivotal registration/validation batches of PAX-101. PaxMedica shares jumped 116.1% to $0.8898 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company WFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $20.20 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares slipped 0.02% to $56.68 in after-hours trading.
