'Off-Brand' Melania Trump Video Montage Puts Employee's Job At Risk, Says Former Aide: 'When You Play With Fire, You Get Burned'

Loading... Loading...

An employee who compiled a video montage of Melania Trump, featuring intimate moments with ex-President Donald Trump, is reportedly facing termination for being “off-brand”. The video was posted on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.

What Happened: Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to Melania Trump, suggested that the employee may be fired. “Whoever compiled this footage to create this montage of Melania definitely didn’t know the back stories to some of these instances & how ‘off brand’ this is. You may soon hear, ‘You’re fired!'” she said, reported OK! Magazine.

Wolkoff said, “When you play with fire, you get burned, even if you weren’t the one holding the match,” according to the report.

The video montage was released amidst Melania’s notable absence from public life, especially compared to her active role during the 2016 election period. This coincides with Donald Trump’s ongoing legal issues and campaign activities.

See Also: Biden To Trump: ‘I Have News For Donald’ Voters Will Punish Him In 2024 For Overturning Roe V. Wade

Wolkoff, a former close confidante and initial hire of Melania post-Trump’s election victory, criticized the video as a strategic move by the Trump camp. The controversy intensified when Donald Trump shared the sentimental clip following negative comments about Melania’s demeanor at a recent fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida.

Despite Donald’s adoring words in the video, social media users focused on Melania’s facial expressions during the event, suggesting potential tensions within the couple.

Why It Matters: Melania Trump’s focus has reportedly shifted toward her family, rather than her husband's 2024 presidential campaign.

She has also repeatedly rebuffed Donald Trump’s requests to join him on the campaign trail. However, after a prolonged absence from the political arena, Melania Trump is making a comeback, scheduled to host a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago.

Her low-profile existence at Mar-a-Lago has sparked public curiosity, with an ex-aide shedding light on her deliberate withdrawal from the spotlight.

Read Next: GOP’s Mike Lawler Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Letter To Speaker Johnson A ‘Bunch Of Hogwash’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.