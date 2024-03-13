Melania Trump Chooses Barron Over Husband's 2024 Presidential Campaign: She 'Dislikes A Petting Zoo'

Loading... Loading...

Melania Trump, wife of former President Donald Trump, has reportedly shifted her focus toward her family, rather than her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign.

What Happened: Melania Trump, 52, has been noticeably absent from campaign rallies and gatherings, even those held at the couple’s Mar-a-Lago home. According to PEOPLE’s sources, she prefers spending time with her son, Barron Trump, and father, Viktor Knavs, over participating in political events, reported People.

A source said, “Melania dislikes a petting zoo,” according to the report. “She goes when she has to but if it's not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye.”

Despite her absence from the campaign trail, Donald Trump is reportedly comfortable with Melania prioritizing her personal life. He is said to be content with her presence at key events, but does not require her constant involvement in his political activities.

Why It Matters: Melania Trump’s absence from the campaign trail is not a new phenomenon. As reported by Benzinga in July, she had repeatedly declined Donald Trump’s requests to join him on the 2024 campaign trail. She has also been noticeably absent from Trump’s court appearances.

Furthermore, Melania Trump’s low-profile existence at Mar-a-Lago has sparked public curiosity. An ex-aide shed light on her deliberate withdrawal from the spotlight in November 2023.

Additionally, she has been focusing on looking at colleges for Barron, who turns 18 later this month. The former first lady is reportedly committed to following her son wherever he decides to study, reported People.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.

