Elon Musk Slams Brazilian Supreme Court Amid Ongoing Dispute: 'When Given An Order To Break The Law, We Must Refuse'

Amid a legal dispute with Brazilian authorities, Elon Musk has said that his social media platform will respect the country's laws while refusing orders from the Supreme Court to break them.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the ongoing legal issues in Brazil.

He stated that X respects the laws of Brazil and all other countries where it operates.

In a statement, X said that some of the court orders it received from the Brazilian Supreme Court are not in line with the Marco Civil law or the Brazilian Federal Constitution. The company expressed that the lack of transparency in this process is damaging to trust in public institutions.

The platform noted that it has filed numerous appeals, some of which have been pending for over a year. Musk called on the court to lift the secrecy orders without delay and to hear their appeals.

Amid this legal tussle, Musk made a significant announcement, stating, “Starlink will provide free Internet for schools in Brazil if the government won't honor their contract.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s announcement comes in the wake of a series of legal challenges in Brazil.

The U.S. House of Representatives has initiated an inquiry into Musk’s activities in Brazil, which are alleged to have violated Brazilian law.

Musk is also under investigation by the Brazilian Supreme Court for obstructing justice in a social media dispute.

Despite the ongoing legal battles, Musk has been vocal in his criticism of the Brazilian government’s censorship attempts, calling them “draconian” and advocating for transparency.

Meanwhile, Musk has received praise from a Brazilian government committee for his stance against censorship in the country. Musk has also questioned the Brazilian Parliament’s inaction against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, referring to him as a “brutal dictator.”

Podcaster Joe Rogan went ahead and praised Musk for allowing people to speak their minds by acquiring X. He thinks Musk "may have very well saved humanity."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock and Wikimedia