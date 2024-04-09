'Much Appreciated': Elon Musk Reacts To Praise From Brazilian Government Committee For 'Exposing Censorship'

Loading... Loading...

A Brazilian government committee officially praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his stance against censorship in the country.

What Happened: The Public Security Committee of the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil approved a motion applauding and praising Musk for "exposing and facing political and unfounded censorship imposed by a Brazilian justice against the users of the platform in the country."

Musk responded to the news with a simple “Much appreciated” on X.

See Also: Elon Musk’s X Is Drowning In Adult Content, So Much That You Can’t Scroll It In Public

The praise comes in the wake of Musk’s ongoing feud with Brazil, where he has been vocal in his criticism of censorship attempts by the Brazilian Supreme Court on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

Why It Matters: Musk’s battle against censorship in Brazil has been a contentious issue. He has been under investigation by the Brazilian Supreme Court for obstructing justice in a social media dispute.

Musk has also challenged the court’s order to block certain accounts on his platform, terming the court’s demands as “draconian” and condemning the censorship attempts.

Furthermore, Musk has questioned the Brazilian Parliament’s inaction against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, referring to him as a "brutal dictator."

The official recognition from the Brazilian government committee indicates a significant development in Musk’s ongoing battle against censorship in the country.

Read Next: Elon Musk Hit With Obstruction Of Justice Inquiry After He Calls For Impeachment Of Brazil’s Top Judge: ‘Abuse Of Economic Power’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.