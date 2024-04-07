Elon Musk Calls Brazilian Supreme Court's Account Blocking Demands 'Draconian,' Pitches This Workaround To Evade Potential Ban On X

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is challenging the Brazilian Supreme Court's order to block certain accounts on his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter. He called the court's demands "draconian" and condemned the censorship attempts.

What Happened: Musk publicly criticized Justice Alexandre de Moraes for his decision to block specific accounts.

Musk, in a series of posts on X, accused the judge of violating the Brazilian constitution and called for his resignation or impeachment.

"This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached."

Musk was particularly critical of de Moraes, saying, "Shame @Alexandre, shame."

He also announced that X would lift all restrictions on the undisclosed accounts and publish the order details despite the judge’s prohibition.

Musk further stated that X faced fines, threats of employee arrests, and the possibility of losing all revenue in Brazil, but he emphasized that principles matter more than profit.

Musk pledged to challenge the order legally and criticized the judge’s actions as unconstitutional. He also trained his sights on the role played by the U.S.-based think tank, Atlantic Council, and one of its prominent donors, Adrienne Arsht, in lobbying for censorship in Brazil.

Brazil’s solicitor general, Jorge Messias, condemned Musk’s decision and called for regulating social media networks to prevent foreign platforms from violating Brazilian laws.

On the other hand, Musk also encouraged X users in Brazil to download a virtual private network (VPN) app to ensure they can still access the social media platform if it is blocked in the country.

X Corp., in a statement, revealed that it had been forced by court decisions to block certain popular accounts in Brazil and was prohibited from disclosing the details of the order or the judge who issued it. The company was threatened with daily fines if it failed to comply.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has made headlines in Brazil. In 2022, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hailed Musk as a “legend of freedom” during the CEO’s surprise visit to the country. Musk’s visit was seen as a significant move amid various controversies.

Later, in 2023, Musk urged Brazilians to resolve matters peacefully after election deniers stormed the capital.

His recent clash with the Brazilian Supreme Court adds another layer to his complex relationship with the country.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock and Wikimedia