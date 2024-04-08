Elon Musk Asks Brazilian Member Of Congress Why Parliament Allows Their Supreme Court Justice 'The Power Of A Brutal Dictator'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, under investigation by the Brazilian Supreme Court for obstructing justice in a social media dispute, has now questioned their Parliament’s inaction against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, referring to him as a “brutal dictator.”

What Happened: On Monday, Marcel van Hattem, a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, took to X, formerly Twitter, and thanked Musk for his support in exposing and challenging the actions of the Brazilian Supreme Court.

Hattem said, “As a member of the Brazilian Congress who has been exposing and combatting the abuses of our Supreme Court for years, I want to express my deepest gratitude to @elonmusk.”

He said that the tech mogul’s current aid for Brazil surpasses that of numerous Brazilian House and Senate members. “You are representing millions of Brazilians who oppose censorship and tyranny far better than their elected representatives, who still refuse to investigate and impeach Supreme Court justices.”

In response, Musk questioned why the Brazilian Parliament allows Moraes to wield such power. “Why does the parliament allow @alexandre the power of a brutal dictator? They were elected, he was not. Throw him out.”

In a separate post, Musk responded to American journalist and author Glenn Greenwald, saying, “How long until Dictator Moraes is deposed, do you think?”

Why It Matters: These comments come after he challenged the Brazilian Supreme Court’s order to block certain accounts on his social media platform, X, which he acquired for $44 billion in October 2022. The tech billionaire called the court’s demands “draconian” and condemned the censorship attempts.

“This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached.”

After this statement by Musk, Moraes initiated an investigation into Musk’s conduct concerning the social media company X. The Tesla CEO has been accused of instigating “criminal conducts practiced by digital militias” and that his actions are an “abuse of economic power, for trying to impact public opinion in an illegal way.”

