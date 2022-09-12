The leader of Ukraine shared his thoughts on former U.S. President Donald Trump praising the Russian leader for engaging in war.

What Happened: Among the questions Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked by CNN host Fareed Zakaria Sunday was what he thought about the comments from Trump often praising Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Zakaria asked Zelenskyy what he would say to Trump to help him understand that perhaps he isn’t familiar with the bad side of the world leader.

“I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who Putin is,” Zelenskyy said through a translator.

Zelenskyy said Trump had time and was in a position to know the dangers of Putin, a leader who invaded Ukraine earlier this year.

“I think he was sitting at such a high position where it’s not even possible not to recognize he’s the opponent in terms of values to your own people.”

Zelenskyy said he was surprised that even after Ukraine was invaded, Trump was praising Putin as a leader.

“I believe that he needs to look at this not only from the standpoint that this is a threat to Ukraine.”

Why It’s Important: The interview with Zelenskyy aired on CNN, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD.

In February, Trump referred to the invasion of Ukraine as a strong one by Putin.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Trump said in a radio interview earlier this year.

Trump said Putin using the word independent among his comments was “pretty savvy.”

The comments from Trump were not well received by the public because the international conflict had started. Several members of the Republican party in U.S. Congress spoke out on Trump’s praise of Putin.

Zelenskyy said Trump might see Ukraine as being too far away and the situation not a threat to the U.S.

Trump has been rumored to have ties with Russia and Putin, with some believing the country interfered with the 2016 election.

Trump said recently the Russia and Ukraine conflict could eventually lead to World War III, something he thinks could have been prevented if he won the 2020 presidential election.

“President Putin would have never gotten in if I was president. Never. Not even a chance,” Trump said in an interview with India’s NDTV.

Photo: Zelenskyy, Ukraine President.gov.ua, via Wikimedia Commons; Trump and Putin via Shutterstock