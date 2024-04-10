After Biden, Nancy Pelosi Slams Netanyahu Amid Israel-Hamas War: 'He's Interested In One Thing, His Own Survival'

Loading... Loading...

In a striking turn of events, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has joined President Joe Biden in voicing concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s actions during the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

What Happened: During a recent conversation with David Axelrod, Pelosi aimed Netanyahu, suggesting that his primary concern is his political longevity rather than the pursuit of peace. This criticism aligns with President Biden’s recent condemnation of Netanyahu’s strategy in the conflict, The Times Of Israel reported on Wednesday.

Pelosi questioned Netanyahu’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, accusing him of catering to his political base. She referenced his family history, implying it has influenced his aggressive stance.

"I've said this to Netanyahu over the years, ‘I don't know whether you don't know how to make peace, you don't want to make peace, or you're afraid of peace. But you could do so much more instead of just throwing red meat to [the] crowd,' which is what he did," Pelosi said.

"No, I think he's interested in one thing, his own survival, and that's it.”

This change in rhetoric from U.S. leadership suggests a possible strain in the traditionally solid U.S.-Israel alliance. Biden’s remarks came after an Israeli drone strike killed seven aid workers, an act he described as “outrageous.” He also pointed out the willingness of nations such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt to assist Gaza.

These statements follow Israel’s pullback of troops from southern Gaza and the facilitation of aid delivery through the Erez Crossing and Ashdod port.

Why It Matters: President Biden’s criticism of Netanyahu’s Gaza offensive, labeling it a “mistake,” represents a significant shift in the U.S. stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Earlier in April, a former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David M. Friedman, pointed out a drastic change in Biden’s approach to the conflict, suggesting a move from a position of elimination to capitulation within six months.

Moreover, the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the populace is facing famine conditions amid the conflict, underscores the urgency of Biden and Pelosi’s calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian access.

Image via Shutterstock

