Biden's Shift On Israel-Hamas Conflict Called Out By Ex-Ambassador: From Eliminate To Capitulate In 6 Months?

The former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David M Friedman, has noted a significant shift in President Joe Biden‘s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

What Happened: Friedman pointed out that President Biden’s stance on the conflict has changed dramatically in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Six months ago, Biden was adamant that Israel must eliminate Hamas, accusing the group of using civilians as a shield. However, according to Friedman, Biden now believes that Israel should capitulate to Hamas for the same reason.

Friedman, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel during the Donald Trump administration, has been outspoken about his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. His recent tweet suggests a critical perspective on Biden’s evolving stance on the issue.

Why It Matters: This shift in stance from President Biden comes after a series of events that have shaped the U.S.’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict. In February, Biden privately expressed his dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s military tactics in Gaza.

In March, doubts were raised about Netanyahu’s leadership and Israel’s ability to achieve its objectives in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Biden voiced his dismay over an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that led to the deaths of seven aid workers associated with World Central Kitchen.

Later that month, Biden issued a stern call to Netanyahu for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza war, marking a significant shift in the U.S. stance toward its ally amid the escalating humanitarian crisis.

