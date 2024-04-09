Biden Slams Netanyahu's Gaza Offensive As 'Mistake,' Stating 'Allow Total Access To All Food And Medicine'

Loading... Loading...

U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized the approach of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, labeling it as a “mistake”.

What Happened: Biden voiced his disagreement with Netanyahu’s handling of the Gaza war during an interview with Univision, a U.S. Spanish-language TV network. Reuters initially reported this news on Tuesday.

The U.S. President has previously criticized Israel’s military actions in Gaza as “indiscriminate” and “over the top”. Last week, Biden, during a phone call with Netanyahu, threatened to condition U.S. support for Israel’s offensive on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians.

“What I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country,” Biden said in the interview.

Israel’s military assault on Gaza has faced international criticism and led to domestic protests in the U.S. from anti-war activists, Muslims, and Arab Americans. They are demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and restrictions on U.S. military assistance for Israel.

The conflict, which began with a Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, has resulted in over 33,000 deaths in Hamas-governed Gaza, according to the local health ministry. The conflict has also displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million population and led to allegations of genocide, which Israel denies.

Why It Matters: Biden’s criticism of Netanyahu’s approach to the Gaza conflict comes amidst a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Israel. Earlier this month, Biden issued a stern call to Netanyahu for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza war, marking a significant shift in the U.S. stance toward its ally amidst the escalating humanitarian crisis.

This shift in stance has been noted by the former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David M Friedman, who called out Biden‘s change in position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly reduced their ground presence in the southern Gaza Strip, a move that suggests a possible shift in their military strategy.

