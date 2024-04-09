Microsoft Is Sending Marin Software Stock Soaring Tuesday: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

Marin Software Inc MRIN shares are trading higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced upgrades to its Microsoft Corp MSFT advertising integration.

What To Know: Marin announced upgrades to its integration with Microsoft Advertising that connects Microsoft’s intelligent Automated Bidding and first-party conversion data with Marin’s AI-powered budget optimization.

The cloud-based digital advertising management company said brands and agencies can now use Marin to ensure the right amount of spend and allocation of marketing funds across Microsoft Advertising campaigns and other search programs.

Key benefits of Marin’s integration with Microsoft include cross-account and publisher budget management tools, spend optimization, budget pacing and enhanced conversion metrics.

“At Marin Software, we are committed to empowering marketers with innovative solutions to augment publisher tools, drive performance, and exceed their goals,” said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software.

“Our enhanced integration with Microsoft Advertising represents another step forward in delivering innovative tools and capabilities to our users, enabling them to unlock new levels of success in their advertising campaigns.”

The news comes a week after Marin announced that stockholders voted to approve a 1-for-6 reverse stock split. The stock split is expected to take effect after the market close on April 12. Marin stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on April 15.

MRIN Price Action: Marin Software shares were up 111.15% after hours at 61 cents at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

