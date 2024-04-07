Trump Wants Immigrants From 'Nice Countries' Like Denmark, And Switzerland Over Nations 'That Are A Disaster'

Loading... Loading...

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump, voiced his dissatisfaction with the current immigration situation, expressing a preference for immigrants from “nice” countries like Denmark, at a high-profile fundraiser on Saturday night.

What Happened: The fundraiser was held at a mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., owned by billionaire financier John Paulson. During a 45-minute presentation to a wealthy audience, Trump discussed the ongoing immigration crisis at the Southern border, reported The New York Times.

Trump criticized the countries from which people are immigrating to the U.S., describing them as “unbelievable places and countries, countries that are a disaster.” He then stated his preference for immigrants from “nice countries, you know like Denmark, Switzerland?”

The crowd responded to Trump’s comments with laughter. He also drew attention to the influx of migrants from Latin America, comparing gang members to the Hells Angels. “They've been shipped in, brought in, deposited in our country, and they're with us tonight,” he said.

Trump used the platform to criticize his successor, President Joe Biden, for the surge in migrants and what he saw as poor decision-making in the Oval Office.

The event reportedly raised over $50 million, a record-setting amount that is yet to be confirmed. The campaign finance reports will be available in the coming months.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments at the fundraiser are consistent with his previous rhetoric on immigration. Earlier this month, he accused President Biden of conspiring to overthrow the United States through his immigration policies.

He also claimed that a murder victim would still be alive if he were in office, using the incident to highlight his stance on illegal immigration. Just days before the fundraiser, he referred to illegal immigrants as “animals” during a speech in Michigan.

Photo via Shutterstock

