Trump Calls Illegal Immigrants 'Animals' In Michigan Speech, Cites Murder Of Nursing Student

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, now a Republican presidential candidate, has once again characterized illegal immigrants in the United States unfavorably. In a recent speech, he used the murder of a nursing student in Michigan to underscore his emphasis on illegal immigration.

What Happened: Trump, during a speech in Michigan, referred to immigrants in the U.S. illegally as “animals” and “not human,” reported Reuters. He also warned of the potential for increased violence and chaos in the U.S. if he did not win the upcoming election.

“The Democrats say, ‘Please don’t call them animals. They’re humans.’ I said, ‘No, they’re not humans, they’re not humans, they’re animals,'” said Trump.

The former President, who has often used such rhetoric during his campaign, also spoke about the murder of a 22-year-old nursing student, Laken Riley, allegedly by a Venezuelan immigrant in the country illegally. He emphasized that some immigrants are “sub-human.”

In another speech in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump continued with a similar tone, labeling the 2024 election as the nation’s “final battle.”

Trump also mentioned the murder of a local 25-year-old, Ruby Garcia, by a suspect in the country illegally. However, Garcia’s sister contradicted Trump’s claim that he had spoken with the family.

“Donald Trump is engaging in extreme rhetoric that promotes division, hate and violence in our country,” Michael Tyler, Biden’s campaign communications director, said.

Trump has been using these cases to support his frequent claims that immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally are responsible for fueling violent crime in the country. However, available data suggests that people living in the U.S. illegally do not commit violent crimes at a higher rate than native-born citizens, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Trump’s recent speeches are part of a broader narrative around illegal immigration and its impact on the U.S. This issue has been a key focus for the Republican party, with figures like Tesla CEO Elon Musk voicing concerns about the Biden administration’s handling of the situation.

Meanwhile, within the Republican party, there has been internal dissent over the current strategy on border security and government spending. This has led to a public rift, with figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticizing the party’s approach.

These developments come amid concerns raised by top intelligence officials about terrorists using fake IDs to enter the U.S. through the southern border. Former President Trump has also accused President Biden of conspiring to overthrow the U.S. amid a surge in immigration rhetoric.

These issues are likely to remain central to the political discourse in the run-up to the 2024 election, with both parties seeking to position themselves favorably on the issue of illegal immigration.

