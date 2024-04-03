Why Cal-Maine Foods Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.00 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.46 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Cal-Maine Foods shares jumped 8.3% to $63.80 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I LGVC rose 148.9% to $26.79 in pre-market trading. ViewLAMF Global Ventures Corp. I shareholders approved previously announced business combination with Nuvo Group Ltd.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited AIH gained 68.3% to $0.5389 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday.
- OneMedNet Corporation ONMD gained 34.1% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. OneMedNet announced it entered a securities purchase agreement dated Mar. 28 providing up to $4.54 million in funding through private placement of senior convertible notes.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA shares gained 28.1% to $5.01 in pre-market trading. Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Fanapt® received U.S. FDA approval for the acute treatment of Bipolar I Disorder.
- Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP gained 16% to $0.0545 in pre-market trading. On Jan. 5, Inspire Veterinary Partners filed a prospectus related to up to a $5 million public offering.
- C3is Inc. CISS shares rose 15.6% to $0.0473 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday. On March 26, C3is reported a year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter financial results.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS climbed 11.1% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Tuesday.
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL shares rose 9.2% to $0.3735 in pre-market trading. Edible Garden announced a reverse stock split of the company's common stock.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY shares rose 6.3% to $65.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth quarter results.
Losers
- View, Inc. VIEW declined 61.8% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after the company reached a real with Cantor Fitzgerald and RXR to become a private company.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR shares dropped 24% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics shares dipped 81% on Tuesday after the company commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
- HWH International Inc. HWH fell 23.4% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Tuesday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT fell 22.5% to $0.0324 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday. SiNtx Technologies recently announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- VivoPower International PLC VVPR fell 18.4% to $4.80 pre-market trading. VivoPower shares jumped 304% on Tuesday after the company's Tembo subsidiary announced it will merge with the Nasdaq-listed Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited.
- Mesoblast Limited MESO shares tumbled 13.1% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN fell 11.1% to $1.12 pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Tuesday.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA shares fell 10% to $0.0396 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Tuesday.
- Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS fell 9.1% to $6.13 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Tuesday. The company recently announced FDA IDE approval for the Revita Remain-1 pivotal study and then rebounded after reporting Q4 financial results.
- Intel Corporation INTC fell 4.8% to $41.85 in pre-market trading after the company outlined a new financial framework for its foundry business. After the market close on Tuesday, Intel announced a new financial reporting structure designed to drive increased cost discipline and higher returns by providing greater transparency, accountability and incentives across the business.
