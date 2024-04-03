Why Cal-Maine Foods Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.00 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.46 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Cal-Maine Foods shares jumped 8.3% to $63.80 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I LGVC rose 148.9% to $26.79 in pre-market trading. ViewLAMF Global Ventures Corp. I shareholders approved previously announced business combination with Nuvo Group Ltd.

shares rose 9.2% to $0.3735 in pre-market trading. Edible Garden announced a reverse stock split of the company's common stock. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY shares rose 6.3% to $65.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth quarter results.

Losers

View, Inc. VIEW declined 61.8% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after the company reached a real with Cantor Fitzgerald and RXR to become a private company.

