Acuity Brands Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI is scheduled to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on April 3, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share, up from $3.06 per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to post revenue of $908.75 million for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 25, Acuity Brands raised its quarterly dividend from 13 cents to 15 cents per share and the company's board also authorized an additional 3 million share repurchase.

Acuity Brands shares fell 1.3% to close at $261.83 on Tuesday.

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $236 to $286 on March 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $200 to $236 on Dec. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $210 on April 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

