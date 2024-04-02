Dave & Buster's Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on April 2, 2024.

Analysts expect the Coppell, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share, up from 80 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Dave & Buster's is projected to report quarterly revenue of $602.61 million, compared to $563.76 million in the year-earlier period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 5, Dave & Buster's posted in-line loss for its third quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment shares gained 2.9% to close at $64.43 on Monday.

analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $55 on Sept. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%. Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $56 on July 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

