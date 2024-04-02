PVH Posts Q4 Results, Joins Humana, CVS Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling by over 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of PVH Corp. PVH fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

PVH reported quarterly earnings of $3.72 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.53 by 5.38% and is a 56.3% increase over earnings of $2.38 per share from the same period last year. Quarterly sales came in at $2.49 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.42 billion by 2.89%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company sees fiscal year 2024 earnings of between $10.75 and $11.00 per share, versus the $10.48 estimate. Revenue is projected to decrease between 6% and 7% compared to 2023.

PVH shares tumbled 23.4% to $107.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS shares dipped 13.7% to $6.43 in pre-market trading amid volatility after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

shares dipped 13.7% to $6.43 in pre-market trading amid volatility after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. GCTS shares declined 12.6% to $15.82 in pre-market trading after declining over 45% on Monday. GCT Semiconductor appointed Nelson C. Chan to Board of Directors.

shares declined 12.6% to $15.82 in pre-market trading after declining over 45% on Monday. GCT Semiconductor appointed Nelson C. Chan to Board of Directors. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF shares fell 11.1% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday.

shares fell 11.1% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday. Humana Inc. HUM shares fell 8.8% to $320.55 in pre-market trading after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized payment updates. The CMS announced Monday that it finalized the calendar year 2025 Rate Announcement for the Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Part D Prescription Drug (Part D) programs that updates payment policies for these programs and ensures payment accuracy.

shares fell 8.8% to $320.55 in pre-market trading after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized payment updates. The CMS announced Monday that it finalized the calendar year 2025 Rate Announcement for the Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Part D Prescription Drug (Part D) programs that updates payment policies for these programs and ensures payment accuracy. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares declined 7.1% to $1,521.00 in pre-market trading amid a decline in Bitcoin.

shares declined 7.1% to $1,521.00 in pre-market trading amid a decline in Bitcoin. Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares fell 5.4% to $2.61 in pre-market trading amid a decline in Bitcoin.

shares fell 5.4% to $2.61 in pre-market trading amid a decline in Bitcoin. CVS Health Corporation CVS shares declined 5.2% to $75.41 in pre-market trading after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized payment updates.

shares declined 5.2% to $75.41 in pre-market trading after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized payment updates. Lotus Technology Inc. LOT shares declined 4.7% to $6.54 in pre-market trading. Lotus Technology is expected to report its unaudited fourth quarter before the opening bell on April 8, 2024.

Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Improves, But Dow Falls Over 200 Points

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here