Israel's Netanyahu Unveils Plan To Evacuate Gaza Civilians Ahead Of Potential Hamas Operation: 'It's The Right Thing To Do'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed plans to evacuate over a million Palestinian civilians from Rafah, a city in southern Gaza. This move is to be followed by a military attack on the remaining Hamas fighters in the area.

What Happened: Netanyahu made this declaration at a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday, reported Bloomberg. He stated that this strategy is crucial for both operational and international reasons.

"It's the right thing to do operationally and internationally," Netanyahu said. "It takes time, but it will be done."

Netanyahu’s announcement comes amid mounting international pressure, including from the U.S., Israel’s key ally, to agree to a ceasefire and prevent further civilian casualties.

The conflict, which began in October, has resulted in the deaths of approximately 32,000 people, according to Hamas. Israel, however, maintains that one-third of the deceased are Hamas fighters.

Despite the pressure, Netanyahu insists that the military continue the planned operation. He also addressed the ongoing negotiations in Cairo, involving the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, for releasing hostages and a potential ceasefire.

Why It Matters: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been a long-standing issue, with recent developments adding to the complexity. The U.S.’s decision to abstain from vetoing the UN’s Gaza ceasefire resolution, as criticized by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, has contributed to the tensions between the two nations.

Israel has also been directed by the International Court of Justice to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including opening additional land crossings for the delivery of essential supplies. The UN has warned that Israel’s actions in Gaza could potentially constitute a war crime, particularly in light of the looming “manmade famine” in the region.

Netanyahu’s latest announcement adds a new dimension to the ongoing conflict, with the potential evacuation of civilians and a subsequent military operation likely to have significant ramifications.

Benjamin Netanyahu Photo by Ververidis Vasilis on Shutterstock

