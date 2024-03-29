Israel Ordered By UN Court To Enhance Aid Flow Into Gaza With Additional Crossings

Loading... Loading...

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has directed Israel to enhance the humanitarian situation in Gaza. This includes opening additional land crossings for the delivery of essential supplies.

What Happened: The ICJ, on Thursday, issued two provisional measures against Israel, reported the Associated Press. These measures were part of a case filed by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide in its military campaign following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

Israel, however, denies these allegations and has accused South Africa of undermining its right to defend its citizens.

The court’s legally binding orders require Israel to take immediate steps to ensure the unimpeded provision of basic services and humanitarian aid, including food, water, fuel, and medical supplies. Israel is also instructed to prevent its military from taking actions that could harm the rights of Palestinians under the Genocide Convention.

Israel has been given a month to report back on the implementation of these orders.

South Africa welcomed the decision, calling it “significant.” The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also expressed gratitude, describing the case as “a vital step in the global effort to hold Israel accountable for perpetrating genocide.”

"Israel will continue to promote new initiatives, and to expand existing ones, in order to enable and facilitate the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip … despite the operational challenges on the ground and Hamas' active and abhorrent efforts to commandeer, hoard and steal aid," Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Why It Matters: The recent ruling by the ICJ comes amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The UN has warned that Israel’s actions in Gaza could potentially amount to a war crime, with a “manmade famine” looming in the region.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, the people of Gaza are facing an acute hunger crisis, with international aid becoming increasingly vital.

Meanwhile, Israel has withdrawn its negotiation team from the Gaza truce talks, underscoring the escalating conflict and its implications for regional stability.

Despite the ongoing hostilities and Israeli military restrictions, the UN and international aid groups have been working to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The recent ICJ ruling could potentially impact these efforts and the overall humanitarian situation in the region.

