UN Warns Israel's Actions In Gaza Could Constitute War Crime As 'Manmade Famine' Looms

Loading... Loading...

The United Nations (UN) has issued a stark warning to Israel, suggesting that its actions in Gaza could potentially amount to a war crime. This comes amid growing concerns over a “manmade famine” in the region.

What Happened: The UN’s most senior human rights official, Volker Türk, has raised the alarm about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. In an interview with the BBC, Türk suggested that Israel could be using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, which, if proven, would constitute a war crime.

Türk, who serves as the UN high commissioner for human rights, placed significant blame on Israel for the crisis. He also condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers but stressed that no side should evade accountability for their actions.

Israel’s Economy Minister, Nir Barkat, dismissed Türk’s warnings as “total nonsense” and insisted that Israel was allowing all aid offered by the U.S. and other countries into Gaza. However, a backlog of aid supplies on the Egyptian border with Rafah, awaiting entry into Gaza through Israel, has forced other countries, including the U.S. and UK, to resort to airdrops, a less effective method of aid delivery.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Register Little Change Amid Bullish Momentum: Analyst Says $160K Could Be A ‘Conservative’ Price Target For King Crypto

The situation has prompted the U.S. Navy to dispatch an engineering flotilla to build a temporary pier for aid delivery by sea. Türk also alleged that Israel was slowing down or withholding aid delivery, exacerbating the crisis.

Why It Matters: The warning from the UN comes at a critical juncture in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Despite international pressure, Israel withdrew from Gaza truce negotiations and has continued its offensive, leading to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Earlier this month, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a move that was supported by the international community.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also urged Israel to end its offensive, warning of the country’s diminishing global support.

Despite these calls for peace, the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with the UN now warning of a potential war crime. The impact of these developments on the region’s stability and the international community’s response remains to be seen.

Read Next: Trump-Linked Digital World Acquisition Counted Billionaire Wall Street Financier Jeff Yass’ Firm As Largest Institutional Shareholder: Report

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.