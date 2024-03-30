Trump-Era NSA Slams US For Not Vetoing UN's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution: 'I Think It Was A Mistake'

Loading... Loading...

Former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, has criticized the U.S. government for its decision to abstain from vetoing the UN’s Gaza ceasefire resolution, describing it as a “mistake.” His comments come in the wake of growing tensions between the U.S. and Israel.

What Happened: On Friday, Bolton, who also served as the Ambassador to the U.N. in the Donald Trump administration, took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a news clip from the “Morning Rush” segment, where he talked about the deteriorating relations between Washington and Jerusalem.

Along with the video, he reiterated his statements asserting that the U.S. should have vetoed the UN ceasefire resolution. He also accused President Joe Biden of being too engrossed in domestic politics to formulate a comprehensive Middle East strategy.

“The US should have vetoed the UN ceasefire resolution. The tension between Washington and Jerusalem must be dealt with, but Biden is too busy navigating a political minefield at home to come up with a comprehensive strategy in the Middle East.”

In the video shared by Bolton, he can be heard saying, “Personally I think it was a mistake to not veto that resolution, but the Israelis were correct here that it did represent a change in the U.S. policy.”

Earlier this week, the U.S. refrained from vetoing a UN Security Council resolution that called for a ceasefire in Gaza, thereby allowing the resolution to pass.

This resulted in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling off plans for a delegation to visit Washington. However, he has since decided to reportedly send two top officials to Washington D.C. for discussions next week.

John Kirby, White House national security communications adviser, previously refuted any changes in U.S. policy.

“It does not represent a change at all in our policy. It is very consistent with everything that we have been saying we want to get done here. And we get to decide what our policy is. The Prime Minister’s office seems to be indicating to public statements that we somehow changed here. We haven’t and we get to decide what our policy is,” Kirby said.

Why It Matters: The U.S. abstention marked a significant shift in the UN Security Council’s stance on the Gaza conflict. The resolution advocated for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza throughout Ramadan.

Earlier this week, the UN warned Israel that its actions in Gaza could potentially amount to a war crime, amid growing concerns over a “manmade famine” in the region.

On Friday, Israel said it will return to the negotiating table for cease-fire talks with Hamas, but the country continues to prepare for a potential ground incursion into the city near the Egyptian border, citing it as the remaining bastion of Hamas within the Gaza Strip.

