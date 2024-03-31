Congressional Staffers Are Considering Leaving Their Jobs Due To The Harsh Political Climate: 'We Are In Danger As A Nation'

Loading... Loading...

The recent departure of lawmakers from Capitol Hill has drawn significant attention, with many citing entrenched acrimony amidst Republicans barely clinging to a narrow House majority.

However, the toll of the gridlock and partisanship on senior congressional staffers cannot be overlooked.

A Congressional Management Foundation survey reveals that nearly half of upper-level aides are contemplating leaving their positions.

The report highlights that 44% of Republican and 51% of Democratic staffers are considering departing due to the "heated rhetoric from the other party."

Conducted between August and November 2023, the survey reached out to over 2,700 senior staffers, with 138 participating.

Among those who frequently considered leaving and attributed it to their own party's rhetoric, 59% were Republican, and 16% were Democratic.

A Republican House legislative director expressed concerns over the prevailing attitude of "my way or the highway" within both parties, emphasizing the necessity of compromise in governance.

Meanwhile, Democratic staffers showed higher levels of anxiety regarding their safety, potentially influenced by the harsh political discourse and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

While Republican lawmakers have aimed to move past Jan, 6, Democrats have continued to press the issue, using defense of democracy as a central campaign theme, reported Business Insider.

The strain of the political climate on staffers has been palpable, with one Democratic House staff director remarking to the Congressional Management Foundation, "The physical and psychological toll of this place cannot be understated. We are in danger as a nation."

Since the start of the 118th Congress in January 2023, several lawmakers have departed, including former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Ken Buck, Bill Johnson, David Cicilline and Brian Higgins. GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher is also set to leave next month, and more than 40 House members have opted out of reelection.

