Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Has Proof That Votes For Donald Trump In 2020 Were 'Lost In The Mail': 'I Think He'll Be Vindicated Easily'

Loading... Loading...

In a discussion with MAGA influencer Steve Bannon on Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed that she possesses "proof" that votes for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election were "lost in the mail" in Georgia.

Greene referenced a contentious phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, suggesting that the president's request to "find the votes" was an attempt to locate these missing ballots.

“In 2020, when absentee ballot voting was at its highest. And so when President Trump got on the phone with Raffensperger, and said, ‘can you find the votes? Where are they?’ He was basically looking for ballots, and these ballots have been lost in the mail,” Greene said during the discussion with Bannon.

“And so there was nothing wrong with Trump, with what President Trump said. As a matter of fact, I think he’ll be vindicated easily by a lot of the work that I’m doing and the proof that I’ll be showing pretty soon,” Greene added.

Journalist Aaron Rupar, who shared the conversation on X, noted that "even Steven Bannon is skeptical" of Greene's claims.

Also Read: Millions Of Americans Are Considering A Mass Exodus If Donald Trump Wins Again, Says Report

The congresswoman also mentioned her ongoing investigation into the "failures of the post office" and the impact on absentee ballot counting, promising to deliver more detailed findings. The investigation supposedly aims to address concerns over the reliability of mail-in voting, a system that saw unprecedented use during the 2020 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greene's statements have reignited debates over the security and efficiency of the United States Postal Service in handling election mail, which has seen widespread scrutiny and misinformation. Her claims, however, have been met with skepticism, given her history of promoting baseless conspiracy theories on various topics.

Political journalist Dave Weigel provided a fact-check on Greene's interpretation of Trump's call to Raffensperger, highlighting the inaccuracies in her account. According to Weigel, Trump's efforts aimed to disqualify ballots counted for Biden.

Now Read: Despite Lead Over Joe Biden, Donald Trump Is Falling Behind In One Respect When It Comes To Battleground States

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock