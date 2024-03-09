Millions Of Americans Are Considering A Mass Exodus If Donald Trump Wins Again, Says Report

Loading... Loading...

As the 2024 presidential election nears, a notable trend is emerging: Americans are increasingly considering relocation to escape the potential re-election of former President Donald Trump.

In fact, Italy, with its rich cultural heritage and more affordable cost of living, is becoming a popular destination for those seeking a new beginning, according to Business Insider.

The publication reported that real estate transactions and online discussions are actually reflecting a growing movement toward expatriation.

In online forums like the Facebook group "Expats in Italy," Americans have openly shared their motivations for moving.

According to the report, one individual from Montana mentioned, "Yes, it's true! I bought a hilltop village home … for a song compared to US prices. Don't want to be in U.S. anymore. It's expensive and sick of all the political crap and shootings."

Another from Texas said, "An insurrection by a narcissist who couldn't accept election loss combined with his gun and abortion policies made moving more of a necessity than just a dream."

While the idea of Americans threatening to leave the country during election cycles is not new, the current atmosphere feels markedly different.

Concerns about Trump potentially winning in November are much stronger than those with past presidents, leading to what some are describing as the "Great Trump Diaspora."

A recent headline in The Washington Post, for example, warned, "A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable."

The Atlantic even dedicated an entire issue to the authoritarian threats America might face "If Trump Wins."

Results from Gallup also emphasize the unease that a number of Americans have with a Trump presidency.

Every four years, the pollster has asked Americans if they would want to move to another country permanently if they could.

At the end of George W. Bush's presidency, for instance, 11% said yes. During Barack Obama's presidency, the figure was at 10%. Under Trump, it rose to 16%, indicating that 40 million Americans considered leaving the country for good.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the ongoing gun control debate are among the key issues driving Americans to consider countries with more liberal policies.

Despite the allure of starting anew in a place like Italy, potential expatriates face numerous challenges, from navigating the complexities of foreign real estate markets to adapting to a new culture.

Yet, for many Americans disillusioned with their country's direction, relocating offers a beacon of hope and a chance for a fresh start.

