Donald Trump Shares Video Of President Joe Biden Depicted With Bound Hands And Feet, Escalating Personal Attacks

This week, former President Donald Trump shared a video on his social media platform depicting President Joe Biden with his hands and feet bound.

Trump uploaded the video to Truth Social yesterday afternoon, saying it was recorded on Long Island on Thursday, when he attended a fallen New York City police officer’s wake in Massapequa Park, N.Y, reported The New York Times.

The video displays two moving trucks adorned with flags and decals endorsing Trump. Biden’s image is featured on the second truck’s tailgate.

Disturbing imagery aimed at Trump’s adversaries has often circulated online within right-wing circles and pro-Trump factions, occasionally appearing at conservative gatherings.

Images of trucks displaying comparable depictions of Biden in restraints have circulated widely on social media platforms, and online merchants have offered vehicle stickers featuring this imagery for sale, the New York Times reported.

Trump’s decision to share the video featuring the image illustrates his growing tendency to launch harsh and personalized attacks against Biden. This includes a recent speech where he likened everything Biden touches to filth.

In response to the viral image, Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said, “That picture was on the back of a pickup truck that was traveling down the highway,” adding that “Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him,” according to The New York Times.

The Trump campaign has frequently referenced past Democratic remarks to justify Trump’s rhetoric.

According to the New York Times, Cheung referenced a statement from Biden in 2018, when the president mentioned that if he and Trump were in high school, he would take Trump behind the gym. This was in response to Trump’s derogatory comments about women on a tape connected to “Access Hollywood.”

Earlier this month, Trump dehumanized migrants, labeling them as “not people,” and warned of a potential “bloodbath” in the auto industry if he lost the election.

In a subsequent radio interview, he targeted Jewish Democrats, claiming that those who support the party harbor animosity towards their religion and Israel.

