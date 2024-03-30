Biden's Democratic Party Claps Back With 'Party's Fallin' Down' In Response To Trump Daughter-In-Law's Song

Loading... Loading...

The Democratic National Committee or DNC has responded to a single released by Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee or RNC, with a song of their own.

What Happened: The DNC released a song titled “Party's Fallin' Down” on Friday, as a response to Lara Trump’s single. The song, according to DNC chair Jaime Harrison, is a “summer party anthem” that tells the story of the RNC’s decline under Lara Trump’s leadership, reported The Hill

Lara Trump, who is the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, released her single “Anything Is Possible” on the same day. The song, which revolves around faith, is the first of several releases she has teased, especially for her “fans in the liberal media.”

The former President’s daughter-in-law took on the role of RNC co-chair earlier this month, following the resignation of former chair Ronna McDaniel. Since then, the RNC has undergone significant changes, including staff layoffs and preparations for the upcoming general election.

The DNC’s song features lyrics that mock Lara Trump, questioning her leadership of the RNC and the party’s financial struggles. “You're running the RNC, but it's a sad song (sad song),” the lyrics read. “Fundraising's low, can't meet the mark. Republicans losing, it's getting dark.”

“Empty pockets, no money in sight,” it continues. “Candidates struggling, it's a losing fight.”

Harrison stated that the DNC did not invest as much money and time into their song, as they are focused on fundraising and supporting Democratic candidates.

“Lara Trump's ‘music career' is just like a waste of money. But we can appreciate the effort — and wanted to help Lara tell her own story about how she and her fellow MAGA extremists at the RNC are broke and losing election after election,” said the DNC chair.

Why It Matters: Lara Trump’s rise within the RNC has been a subject of interest. Her appointment was met with criticism, with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel describing it as a “family business” amid her father-in-law’s legal battles.

On the other hand, Lara Trump has been advocating for the use of RNC funds to cover the ex-president’s legal expenses. “Absolutely. That's why you see a GoFundMe get started, that's why people are furious right now when they see the attacks against him they feel it's an attack not just on Donald Trump but on this country.”

