Elon Musk Slams Mark Zuckerberg's Meta For 'Falsely' Taking Credit For X Sales After Facebook, Instagram Advertisers File $7B Lawsuit

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has alleged that Meta Platforms Inc. META “falsely” took credit for sales that originated from his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: Musk made the allegations in a post on Friday after advertisers filed a $7 billion lawsuit against Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

"Meta was also falsely claiming credit for sales that actually originated from X."

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms is facing legal trouble. Advertisers have filed a $7 billion lawsuit against the company, alleging that it inflated ad viewership on its platform.

While Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been taking snipes at each other for a while now, this is the latest in Musk's attacks against the Meta Platforms co-founder.

The rivalry intensified after Musk acquired X in 2022. Since then, Musk has posted several times about how X has more engagement than Zuckerberg's social media platforms, especially Instagram.

Musk has also taken several potshots at Threads, invoking the meme "Inverse Cramer" at one point to mock the declining popularity of the Twitter clone after its initial surge.

Why It Matters: In the past, he has made comments on the platform’s credibility and its impact on users’ mental health. He has also been vocal about his criticism of social media platforms other than X.

Musk's dislike for Facebook and Instagram also dates back to 2018, when he said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Instagram users depict a false picture of their lives.

"[I] just don't like Facebook. Gives me the willies," he said in a 2022 interview.

Despite this, Musk’s Tesla has recently initiated paid advertising on Instagram, marking its second promotional venture on a Meta Platforms-owned social media platform within a few days of commencing the same on Facebook.

