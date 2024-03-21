Mark Zuckerberg-Led Meta Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Misrepresentation Of Facebook, Instagram Ad Audience Size

Loading... Loading...

In a significant legal development, Meta Platforms Inc. META is set to face a class action lawsuit. The case revolves around allegations that the tech giant misrepresented the audience size for its Facebook and Instagram advertising services.

What Happened: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled against Meta Platforms Inc. META, allowing a class action lawsuit to proceed. Advertisers have accused the company of exaggerating the potential reach of its ads on Facebook and Instagram, reported Bloomberg Law.

This decision upholds a previous ruling by a district court, marking a setback for Meta in its attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.

The class action encompasses individuals and entities that have purchased ads on Meta’s platforms since August 2014. They allege that Meta inflated ad reach metrics, misleading advertisers into believing these figures were based on the number of distinct individuals rather than the number of accounts, which could include duplicates.

