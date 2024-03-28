MillerKnoll Posts Weak Sales, Joins Chemours, Rumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining by around 10 points on Thursday.

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat sales for its third quarter and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter.

MillerKnoll posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share, versus market estimates of 44 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $872.300 million, missing expectations of $909.500 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

MillerKnoll shares plunged 17.4% to $25.19 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc, GCTS shares tumbled 21.2% to $34.68 in pre-market trading amid volatility following the company's recently completed business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp III and NYSE debut.

shares tumbled 21.2% to $34.68 in pre-market trading amid volatility following the company's recently completed business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp III and NYSE debut. The Chemours Company CC shares fell 10% to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results. The company also disclosed material weaknesses and remediation plan.

shares fell 10% to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results. The company also disclosed material weaknesses and remediation plan. The E.W. Scripps Company SSP shares declined 5.3% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Fox Factory Holding will replace E.W. Scripps in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to the open of trading on April 3.

shares declined 5.3% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Fox Factory Holding will replace E.W. Scripps in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to the open of trading on April 3. Better Home & Finance Holding Company BETR shares fell 5% to $0.5169 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.

shares fell 5% to $0.5169 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday. Reddit, Inc. RDDT shares fell 4.7% to $55.04 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Wednesday. Ross Gerber, the President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, has raised questions about the advertising model of Reddit.

shares fell 4.7% to $55.04 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Wednesday. Ross Gerber, the President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, has raised questions about the advertising model of Reddit. Rumble Inc. RUM shares declined 4.2% to $8.14 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.

shares declined 4.2% to $8.14 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF shares fell 3.7% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after surging over 16% on Wednesday.

Now Read This: Investor Optimism Improves; S&P 500 Settles At New Record

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here