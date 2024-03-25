Loading... Loading...

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4% to 39,313.64, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 5,218.19. The Nasdaq also fell 0.3% to 16,384.47. Below are five stocks currently garnering attention of investors.

Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC

The stock surged by 35.22%, closing at $49.95, with an intraday high of $52.8 and a low of $38.55. The 52-week range stands between $58.72 and $12.4. The company’s merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, which faced several setbacks, was finally approved, leading to significant investor interest.

Reddit Inc. RDDT

Reddit shares rose by 30.00%, closing at $59.80. The stock hit an intraday high of $61.94 and a low of $46.08. The company’s recent IPO and the lack of a lock-up period for some investors may be contributing to the stock’s volatility.

GameStop Corporation GME

GameStop’s stock increased by 15.42%, closing at $15.12. The company is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results soon, which is likely driving investor interest.

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR

MicroStrategy shares rose by 21.86%, closing at $1,856. The rise in Bitcoin’s price likely influenced the stock’s performance, as the company holds a significant amount of the cryptocurrency.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla's stock rose by 1.05%, closing at $172.63. Despite disappointing fourth-quarter earnings, the company's strategic changes, including price increases, could potentially boost profitability.

