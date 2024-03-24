Donald Trump Jr. Wants A VP 'Fighter' Who Can 'Take Hits,' 3 Names Are On His List

Loading... Loading...

In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential race, former President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. is advocating for a "fighter" to join his father on the GOP ticket.

Underscoring the significance of the vice presidential role, Trump Jr., who is urging his father to select a running mate ready to confront specific challenges, told the New York Post that the position demands an individual who can withstand political criticism and retaliate effectively.

"What I want in that role is, I want a fighter," said Trump Jr., "I understand what they are going to throw at us."

The names on his list include:

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) , who authored the 2016 book, "Hillbilly Elegy"

, who authored the 2016 book, "Hillbilly Elegy" Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who was reportedly already ruled out as a VP candidate

who was reportedly already ruled out as a VP candidate and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who recently interviewed, and subsequently mocked by, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reflecting on the 2016 election, Trump Jr. argues that while former Vice President Mike Pence brought a balance to the ticket, the current political climate demands a more combative approach.

“In 2016 you needed someone to balance out the ticket — that’s where Mike Pence made sense, sort of the yin and yang, but given the vicious nature of the swamp and the insanity we see on a daily basis, you need someone who can take those hits,” Trump Jr. added.

Also Read: Trump's Niece Shares Why 'Donald Jr. Is Terrified Of His Father Losing This Election'

Despite his active role in promoting the "America First" agenda, Trump Jr. has stated he does not intend to serve in his father's administration should the former president win re-election.

Instead, he plans to be involved in the presidential transition team, focusing on preventing "D.C. swamp rats" from infiltrating the administration.

“Mostly just to make sure we stop some of the D.C. swamp rats and the swamp creatures from getting in there and doing their thing,” he told the outlet.

It's worth noting that at least seven people connected to Trump, either through his 2016 campaign, his presidency, his businesses and in the aftermath of Jan. 6, 2021 have been charged with crimes. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to perjury charges earlier this month and currently awaits sentencing.

Now Read: Millions Of Americans Are Considering A Mass Exodus If Donald Trump Wins Again, Says Report

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock