Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Admits To Perjury In Civil Fraud Trial, Faces Another Stint In Prison: 'Looks Forward To Putting This...Behind Him'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Allen Weisselberg, the ex-CFO of Donald Trump’s company, has confessed to perjury charges related to a civil fraud case against the former president.

What Happened: Weisselberg, 76, acknowledged two counts of perjury and is expected to serve a five-month jail term. This marks his second prison sentence, following a 100-day term last year for a separate tax fraud case, reported Politico.

The perjury charges are linked to a deposition Weisselberg gave in July 2020 during New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case against Trump. He also admitted to lying at Trump’s civil fraud trial last fall, without officially pleading guilty.

Weisselberg was accused of perjuring himself over claims that Trump falsified his wealth on financial statements given to banks and insurance companies. “Allen Weisselberg looks forward to putting this situation behind him,” his lawyer Seth Rosenberg said.

This news precedes Trump’s separate trial for allegations of falsifying business records, set to begin on March 25. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President Could Face Jail Time In New York Irrespective Of SCOTUS’ Hearing On Immunity Case: ‘Donald Is Showing Some Real Vulnerability’

Why It Matters: As reported by Benzinga in February, the judge presiding over Trump’s civil fraud trial was contemplating the potential impact of Weisselberg’s perjury charge on his final decision. Weisselberg was considering pleading guilty to perjury related to his testimony in the civil case, which was abruptly halted following a Forbes article alleging he lied under oath.

In January, it was reported that Weisselberg received a five-month prison sentence for his role in a 15-year tax fraud scheme at Trump’s company.

Back in December 2022, Trump Organization lawyers blamed Weisselberg during the closing arguments of the fraud and tax evasion trial, repeating “Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg” to emphasize their point to the jury.

Read Next: Donald Trump’s Debt Spiral: Ex-President Now Owes $1 Million More In Interest Related To NY Fraud Case

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.