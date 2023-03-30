Former US President Trump Indicted By New York Grand Jury: Report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his alleged role in committing a crime, according to the Washington Post.

What Happened: The exact vote of the grand jury wasn't made immediately clear, but only 12 out of 23 votes were needed.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg convened the grand jury earlier this year.

See Also: Trump Hearing In NYC Inspires Bomb Threat After Lindsey Graham Calls Indictment 'B.S. That Will Blow Up Country'

Trump, an embattled businessman-turned-politician currently seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency again in 2024, allegedly falsified business records. Details on the charges are currently sealed.

Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer, issued a statement on the matter shortly after the news broke: "A former president, a current candidate and my friend President Donald J. Trump is a victim of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system and history. He will be vindicated."

Taylor Budowich, the CEO of MAGA Inc., also commented on the indictment, blaming the "political elites" for trying to "stop [Trump]."

The controversy stems from his claims that a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair was part of a "retainer fee" to former attorney, Michael Cohen.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, including having the affair.

However, Cohen testified before a grand jury and has continuously admitted to making the payment to Daniels on Trump's behalf.

While the hush payment itself isn't illegal, falsifying business records is — at the least — a misdemeanor. But to be prosecuted for felony violation of falsifying business records, the statute requires Bragg to prove not only that Trump falsified business records with the intent to commit “another crime,” or aiding or concealing the commission of “another crime.”

Why It Matters: The fact that a former U.S. commander-in-chief could possibly be arrested and read his Miranda rights (that he has the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney) is unprecedented.

Public safety is also at stake. Over the weekend, Trump proclaimed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he expected to get arrested on Tuesday, March 21. He also urged his followers on social media to "protest" and "take our nation back" — reminiscent of his diatribe on Jan. 6, 2021, when a deadly riot took place at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. at Trump's behest.

What's Next: After the arraignment, Trump would likely be released on his own recognizance. Under New York law, prosecutors cannot request bail in nonviolent cases.

As for his blank-check company, Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, it will likely continue to experience setbacks.

The special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been trying to take Trump Media & Technology Group — the parent company of Truth Social — public, but to no avail.

A grand jury in the Southern District of New York served a subpoena to Trump Media last July.

Next: Golf Clubs, Carpets & A $35K Dagger - Just Some Of The More Than 100 Gifts Trump Received During His Time In Office And Didn't Report

Image: Edited by Benzinga