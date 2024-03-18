Trump Rules Out Vivek Ramaswamy As VP, But The Bitcoin Advocate Could Still End Up In An Important Position

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly ruled out Bitcoin advocate Vivek Ramaswamy as his vice-presidential candidate, instead eyeing him for a potential Cabinet role.

What Happened: Trump personally informed Ramaswamy that he is not being considered for the vice-presidential slot. However, roles such as Homeland Security secretary are on the table. Ramaswamy, a Bitcoin BTC/USD supporter and critic of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), is seen as a strong candidate due to his public speaking skills, reported Bloomberg.

Trump is said to be seeking a running mate who can provide a significant advantage in his race against President Joe Biden, without craving the limelight. Other individuals impressing Trump for potential Cabinet roles include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Representative Elise Stefanik, and former US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Why It Matters: Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, announced his campaign for the presidency in the 2024 election and was viewed as a potential candidate that could defeat Trump in the primary. In January 2024, Benzinga reported that Trump was getting closer to securing the GOP nomination, with Ramaswamy among the potential vice-presidential picks.

Ramaswamy has been vocal about his concerns regarding CBDCs, fearing that a digital dollar would grant the government excessive power to target dissenting individuals by freezing their assets. He said that he expressed his concerns to Trump.

