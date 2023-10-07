Trump's Niece Shares Why 'Donald Jr. Is Terrified Of His Father Losing This Election'

In a recent revelation, Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, stated that Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president, is deeply apprehensive about the potential consequences of his father losing the upcoming election.

What Happened: On Saturday, Mary, who has previously been vocal about her criticisms of her uncle and his administration, said in an X post that Donald Jr. is terrified of his father losing the 2024 presidential election.

She suggested that Donald Jr.'s concerns stem not just from the political implications of a potential loss but also from the personal dynamics within the Trump family.

In sharing her thoughts, Mary was responding to an interview of Donald Jr. on Newsmax. In the interview, Donald Jr. said, "If you vote for Democrats, you are voting to send your conservative uncle to the reeducation camps."

The Trump family has been at the center of controversy, since Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency in 2015.

Donald Jr., who played a significant role in his father's campaign back then and has been a staunch defender of the former president's policies, is believed to be deeply invested in the political future of the Trump brand. Mary's comments shed light on the pressures and expectations that the Trump family faces.

Last month, after a New York judge found her uncle and cousins liable for fraud, Mary poked fun at them on social media. The judge had ruled that Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump Organization had provided false financial statements and inflated their wealth to lenders and insurers.

